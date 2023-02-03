Notis McConarty Edward Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

