Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lifted by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Profile

NYSE NVS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. 1,053,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.