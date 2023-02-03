Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.