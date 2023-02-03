Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

