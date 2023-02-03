Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $132.34

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.34, but opened at $135.75. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $136.77, with a volume of 204,958 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 76.00% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

