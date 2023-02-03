Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.32 or 0.00073551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $101.96 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Numeraire alerts:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

