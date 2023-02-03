Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $32.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 367,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 701,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 538,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

