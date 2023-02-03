Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NVG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 112,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

