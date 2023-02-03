Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NUW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 13,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,056. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
