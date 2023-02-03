Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 225,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,904. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
