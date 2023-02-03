Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 225,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,904. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

