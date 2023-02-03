Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JHAA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 6,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $848,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

