Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JQC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 211,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,502. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

