Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE JRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,111. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.