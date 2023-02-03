Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE JRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,111. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

