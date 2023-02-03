Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JGH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 23,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.25.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
