Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JGH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 23,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

