Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

NID traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 44,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,300. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NID. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on September 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

