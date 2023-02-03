Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NID traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 44,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,300. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on September 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
