Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 6,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.