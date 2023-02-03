Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 6,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

