Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

JLS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $190,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.