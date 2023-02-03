Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
JLS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
