Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. 11,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $370,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

