Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $14.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
