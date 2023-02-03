Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NRK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $450,418.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,418.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

