Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 1,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $23.85.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.