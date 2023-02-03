Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 1,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $23.85.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

