Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 126,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

