Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 12,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 38,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $187,219.63. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,659.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

