NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31,887 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 12,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.29. 16,711,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,157,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

