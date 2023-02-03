O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
