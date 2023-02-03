O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on OI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.