O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
OI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
NYSE OI traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 243,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
