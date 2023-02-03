Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.72. 10,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.02 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.