Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,333 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 1,227,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,133. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

