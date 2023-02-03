Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $283,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $7,258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 378.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average is $247.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.