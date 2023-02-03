Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Insulet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Insulet by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.91.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $289.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.63 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

