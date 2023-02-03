Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.13. 81,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,959. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.