Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.81.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $348.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,184. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

