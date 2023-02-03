Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 455,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,521. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

