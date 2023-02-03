Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,642 shares of company stock valued at $12,678,879. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,145. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $146.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.