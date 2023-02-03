Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,854. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. 20,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

