Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,566 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of R1 RCM worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in R1 RCM by 9.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 42.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 336,711 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 105,292 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,470 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of RCM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,076. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 240.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.