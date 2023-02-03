Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,566 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of R1 RCM worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in R1 RCM by 9.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 42.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 336,711 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 105,292 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,470 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
