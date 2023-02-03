Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,566 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of R1 RCM worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 377,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,076. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 240.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

