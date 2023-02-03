Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 11,719 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,613. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

