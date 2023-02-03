Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of AZEK worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 160,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,197. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

