Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $384.93. The stock had a trading volume of 306,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,590. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $486.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

