Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,118 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 349,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

