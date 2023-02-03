Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 643 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.42. 496,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.32 and its 200-day moving average is $337.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.