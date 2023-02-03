Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 781 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.68. The stock had a trading volume of 181,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,774. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

