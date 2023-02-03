Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes $5.18 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of ExlService as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.38. 15,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,912. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,224 shares of company stock worth $1,626,223 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

