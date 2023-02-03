Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 6% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.35. 293,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,209,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading

