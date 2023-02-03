Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 6% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.35. 293,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,209,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.