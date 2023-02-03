Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 15,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 89,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Odyssey Health

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Health, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.