Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Reduced by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.05. The company had a trading volume of 453,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.45.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

