Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $267.00 to $332.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.15. 210,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

