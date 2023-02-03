Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $276.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.67. The company had a trading volume of 245,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,255. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

