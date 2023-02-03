OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,740 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CRH were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $69,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $48.63 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

