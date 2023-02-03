OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.10 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

